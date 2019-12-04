The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, which proposes a framework for handling of private data by public and private entities. The proposed legislation will be introduced in Parliament in the ongoing Winter Session, said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

In July 2018, a committee headed by retired Justice BN Srikrishna had submitted its report to the Centre on suggestions for a data protection law. The 213-page report made recommendations on several topics, including consent, data protection authority, right to recall data and rights of children. The report also said that a law on the matter would have jurisdiction over the processing of personal data if such data has been used, shared, disclosed, collected or otherwise processed in India.

The Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also approved the monetisation of land at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi for building a five-star hotel. A special purpose vehicle will be formed by the Indian Tourism Development Corporation and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation to develop and operate the hotel.

The Cabinet also approved the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill and the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill. The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill was, meanwhile, withdrawn.