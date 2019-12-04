The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to extend the reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for 10 years, PTI reported. With the quota set to expire on January 25, 2020, the government looks set to bring a Bill in the ongoing winter session of Parliament to extend the quota by 10 years.

However, the Narendra Modi government is learnt to have done away with a similar quota for the Anglo-Indian community. According to unidentified officials, the government’s view is that the community is doing well and does not need reservation in legislatures. The reservation can be reconsidered later if need be.

According to the law, 84 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 47 for Scheduled Tribes, Deccan Herald quoted Union minister Prakash Javadekar as saying. In state assemblies, there are 614 Scheduled Caste members and 554 legislators from Scheduled Tribes.

While reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the legislature is enacted through constitutional amendments, state governments decide similar reservation in jobs.