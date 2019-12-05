Five men set ablaze a rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Thursday. The woman has been taken to Trauma Centre in Lucknow, reported Hindustan Times. The woman had filed a rape complaint in March.

The men allegedly took her outside her village and doused her in petrol before setting her on fire. It is suspected that the same men who had allegedly raped her in March are behind the act, reported News18. “We have rounded up three accused, search for two others is underway,” ANI quoted the police as saying. All the rape accused are out on bail.

Nationalist Congress Party MP Majeed Memon said the woman is struggling for life. “She had made two complaints against the threat of rape earlier yet we could not protect her. Pathetic,” he tweeted.

The incident comes a week after a veterinarian in Telangana was allegedly raped and burnt alive. The incident took place on the night of November 27 when she left home in Shamshabad to visit a dermatologist in Gachibowli. On her way home, the woman realised that the rear tyre of her vehicle was punctured. Around 9.15 pm, the four accused approached her with offers to help. They had allegedly deflated the tyre. The accused switched off the woman’s phone and raped her near the toll gate. After killing her, the four men reportedly placed her body under a bridge and set it on fire around 2.30 am.

The woman’s family has alleged that the police delayed filing a first information report. Three officials were suspended on Saturday for dereliction of duty. On Monday, the Cyberabad Police, which is investigating the case, approached a court to seek the custody of the four accused. They were remanded to 14 days in judicial custody on Saturday.