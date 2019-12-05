West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said he was forced to wait outside the state Assembly as the gate from which he was supposed to enter was locked, News18 reported. The governor’s remarks came amid a two-day adjournment of the House after bills slated to be tabled in the Assembly were still awaiting Dhankar’s approval.

“As per protocol, I have to enter through gate number three but it was locked,” he said. “Why is the gate locked? Two-day adjournment of the Assembly does not mean that the Assembly gates will be locked. This is a shameful act and a democracy cannot run like this.”

Dhankar finally entered the Assembly through gate number four, which is meant for the media and officials.

The governor on Wednesday had tweeted about his visit. “Looking forward to a visit to historic West Bengal Assembly at 10.30 am on December 05, 2019,” he tweeted. “The Hon’ble Speaker has been informed as also the Secretary. Would seek to see around the historic building and also visit library.”

The governor and the Mamata Banerjee-led administration have engaged in disputes ever since Dhankar assumed office. On October 22, Dhankar alleged that there was some kind of censorship in the state after district authorities refused to meet him due to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s administrative tour of North Bengal.

A week before the episode, the governor said that he felt “insulted and deeply pained” at a Durga Puja event hosted by Banerjee. He alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress made him sit on a separate stage during the programme on October 11, which went on for four hours.