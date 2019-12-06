Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday warned Pakistan of consequences if it tries to destabilise his state, PTI reported. He said the neighbouring country had its own problems, “but I won’t let them make their problems my problem”. Singh was speaking on the first day of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2019 in Mohali.

Singh claimed that in the last two years, his government had busted 28 terror modules and arrested over 100 terrorists backed by Pakistani intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence. He said he would not “let them mess around with us”, and gave Pakistan and “anti-social elements” within the state a stern warning: “Behave, or else be prepared for the consequences.”

The chief minister said he believed that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted peace but it is the Army that calls the shots in an effort to stay relevant. “But they have to understand that they and their country are doomed if they do not change their ways,” he said. “The Pakistan Army will have to ‘play ball’ if they have to feed their people and save their country.”

Singh said he had issued clear orders to the state police to handle any internal or external threat with an iron hand. He also said eliminating “gangsterism” was a priority for this government. “Either they [gangsters] lay down arms, or they will have to face the consequences,” he said, according to The Tribune.

At the investment summit, the chief minister said his government was committed to providing a safe and stable environment to the industry for growth.