Malayalam film director Shrikumar Menon was arrested in Thrissur on Thursday for allegedly intimidating and defaming actor Manju Warrier on social media, PTI reported, quoting the police. He was later released on bail.

Menon was booked in October after Warrier filed a complaint against him and met state police chief Loknath Behera to discuss the matter. The charges were filed under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Menon said he would fully cooperate with the investigation. “I have explained my stand to police and my statement has been recorded,” he told reporters. The director said he had been interpreted wrongly, and whatever he did was done with a good intention, Manorama Online reported.

“I will open up, once I feel like it,” he said after getting bail. “Whatever I did out of goodwill to protect, later turned out as trespassing the freedom.” Menon directed Warrier in the 2018 film Odiyan, and several advertisements.