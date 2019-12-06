K Vijay Kumar, who was until recently the adviser to the governor in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was appointed a senior security adviser in the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday, PTI reported on Friday. Kumar is a retired officer of the Indian Police Service.

The officer from the 1975 batch of the IPS will “advise the ministry on security-related matters of Union Territory of JK [Jammu and Kashmir] and Left Wing Extremism-affected states,” a government order stated. The order said that Kumar will serve in the ministry for one year from the date he assumed charge.

Kumar has served as the director general of the Central Reserve Police Force and the director of the National Police Academy in Hyderabad. He led the Tamil Nadu Police’s special task force that killed sandalwood smuggler Veerappan in 2004.

Following retirement, Kumar was appointed as the senior security adviser on left-wing extremism in the Home Ministry during Rajnath Singh’s term.