Union Minister for Environment Prakash Javadekar on Friday said Indian studies have not shown any direct correlation between pollution and the shortening of lifespan, PTI reported. “Let us not create a fear psychosis among people,” he said during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

Javadekar said the government has been taking proactive actions to check pollution and the efforts are bearing fruit. He said the studies that say pollution reduces life expectancy might not be based on first-generation data but on extrapolations of secondary data.

The Union minister said the Centre had launched the National Clean Air Programme to tackle air pollution across the country.

My reply to #LokSabha https://t.co/UHqf5jArPx 268 - Every city has a specific pollution mix & pollution problem .We have asked all cities to draw their specific plans to combat pollution. Central govt has sanctioned Rs. 10 Cr each to million plus cities .@moefcc pic.twitter.com/MdX1a5vcJK — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 6, 2019

The Lok Sabha had discussed pollution in North India, particularly in the National Capital Region, earlier too in the Winter Session. The region suffers from poor air quality in early winter every year.