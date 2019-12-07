Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting a 22-year-old woman at a wedding function in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh last week, PTI reported. The accused were identified as Sudhir Singh and Phool Singh, police said.

The alleged incident took place in Tikra village at the wedding of the headman’s daughter on November 30. A video was widely shared on social media earlier this week, showing a man shooting at the woman moments after she stopped dancing on stage.

Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal said the woman, who was identified as Hina, sustained a bullet injury in her jaw and two of her co-performers sustained pellet injuries. Hina was admitted to a hospital in Kanpur and her condition is stable, he added.

In the 42-second long video, men in the audience can be heard complaining when the music stopped. Soon after, a man warns that “bullets will be fired” and the dancer is shot at seconds later.