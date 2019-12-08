The Delhi Police on Sunday filed a case against the owner of a factory in Anaj Mandi after at least 43 people died in a fire earlier in the day, PTI reported. The owner is missing, according to The Times of India.

The police filed a case under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and transferred it to the Crime Branch, officials said. Rescue officials said that initial investigation shows that the fire was caused due to a short circuit.

The fire broke out in the second floor of a four-storey building in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road around 5.22 am, PTI reported. Officials said the building contained illegal manufacturing units and that none of the units had a no-objection certificate from the fire department.

As many as 63 people were rescued from the building. The injured were taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the Lok Nayak Hospital and the Hindu Rao Hospital.

The Delhi government ordered an investigation into the incident and sought a report within seven days. The government has also announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died and Rs 1 lakh to the people who were injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the families of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Several leaders, including Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Congress’ Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have expressed their condolences. Several leaders, including Kejriwal, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Anurag Thakur, and BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Vijay Goel, visited the spot on Sunday.