The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 10 Assembly seats in Karnataka on Monday morning, after three rounds of counting.

Counting of votes began at 8 am for 15 seats, where bye-elections were held on December 5. The bye-elections are crucial to the survival of the Bharatiya Janata Party government. The BS Yediyurappa-led government has a narrow lead at present, and needs to win at least six of the 15 seats to retain majority.

According to Election Commission trends around 10 am, the BJP was leading in 10 seats, while the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) were ahead in two seats each. An Independent was leading in one seat.

The BJP candidate was ahead in Belagavi’s Athani, Kagwad and Gokak constituencies, Yellapur in Uttara Kannada district, Hirekerur and Ranibennur in Haveri district, Vijayanagara in Bellary district, Chikkaballapur, KR Pura in Bangalore district, and Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru North.

The Congress was leading in Shivajinagar in Bengaluru and Hunasuru in Mysore district. The JD(S) was ahead in Mandya’s Krishnarajpete and Bengaluru’s Yeshvanthapura constituencies. In Hoskote, an Independent candidate was ahead.

The current strength of the Assembly is 208, with the BJP having the support of 106 MLAs, including one independent legislator. The Congress has 66 MLAs and the Janata Dal (Secular) has 34 legislators.

The bye-polls were necessitated to fill 15 of the 17 vacancies created by the mass resignations of rebel Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs in July. Elections to two constituencies – Muski in Raichur district, and RR Nagar in Bengaluru – were not held because of ongoing cases in the Karnataka High Court challenging the results in the May 2018 elections.

Twelve of the 15 constituencies were earlier held by the Congress and three by the Janata Dal (Secular). The former allies – Congress and JDS – contested separately this time.

The BJP fielded 13 of the disqualified MLAs from the seats they had won in 2018. These former legislators had joined the BJP on November 14, a day after the Supreme Court allowed them to contest the bye-elections. R Roshan Baig, who was earlier in the Congress, was the only one who did not move to the ruling party.