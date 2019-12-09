A volcano erupted in New Zealand on Monday with police saying that around 50 people were believed to be on the White Island at the time, reported The New Zealand Herald. At least 20 people were reportedly injured in the incident after the eruption at the Bay of Plenty around 2 pm (local time).

“A number of people are reportedly injured and are now being transported to shore,” said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, according to Reuters. “It does appear to be a very significant issue...particularly the scale of people affected, at this stage.” The prime minister said that most of those affected could be tourists.

The police said the initial count of people on the island was around 100, but it was later reduced to about 50. Officials claimed that a number of people believed to be on the island were currently unaccounted for, adding that at least one person was critically injured.

“Emergency services are working to ensure the safety of everyone involved, including rescue staff,” police said.

The White Island or Whakaari is one of the country’s most active volcanoes. The location is a tourist destination with frequent day tours and scenic flights being available. A live feed from the region showed a group of tourists enter the crater before visuals went dark following the eruption, according to BBC.

The country’s National Emergency Management Agency issued a warning after the eruption. “Volcanic hazards may impact areas on and near the volcano,” the statement said, according to local news website SunLive. “Ashfall may impact areas distant from the volcano. People should stay out of designated restricted zones.”

The eruption threw up an ash plume around 12,000-foot-high, the country’s geoscience agency GNS Science said, adding that no signs of an escalation was seen at the moment.

The White Island has seen multiple eruptions over the years, but not when people were around. The region was in eruption between 1975 and 2000 – its longest period.