A court in Delhi on Tuesday reserved its verdict in the rape case involving former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, PTI reported. The court will pronounce its judgement on December 16.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma reserved his judgement after hearing the arguments of the Central Bureau of Investigation and the MLA’s lawyer. The proceedings were held in camera. The judge heard the case on a daily basis from August 5 following a Supreme Court order.

Sengar, who represents Unnao district’s Bangermau constituency in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, has been in jail since April 2018 in connection with the case. The complainant was involved in a car crash in Rae Bareli in July, following which she had to be airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi. The complainant’s two aunts died in the incident, and her lawyer was also injured.

The Delhi court also held in camera hearings at AIIMS. The woman was discharged from the hospital in September.

Sengar, who was expelled by the BJP in August, and nine of his aides were booked by the CBI on charges of criminal conspiracy, murder and attempt to murder the following month. The legislator is accused of raping the complainant on two occasions in April 2017, when she was a minor.

On September 29, a court in Delhi asked the Delhi Commission of Women to help the complainant’s family find her accommodation in the national Capital. The district judge gave the order after the woman’s lawyer told the court that house owners were unwilling to give home on rent to the family even for a short duration due to the case. Subsequently, the complainant found rented accommodation in Delhi and is being protected by the Central Reserve Police Force.