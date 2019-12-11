Fresh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill began in Assam on Wednesday a day after the state witnessed a complete shutdown. The proposed legislation, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, will be discussed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Despite no organisation calling a strike, people came out in large numbers in several districts, including Jorhat, Golaghat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Sivasagar, among others. Protestors burned tyres and placed logs on the roads and railway tracks to stop vehicular and train movement across the state, unidentified police officials said.

Police fired rubber bullets and lathicharged the crowd in order to disperse protestors in Moran town of Dibrugarh district of the state. Officials also resorted to lathicharge to disperse demonstrators in Chaulkhowa area of the district.

A journalist suffered injuries due to stone-pelting in Dibrugarh district, police said, adding that security personnel threw tear gas shells to control the mob.

The Northeast Frontier Railway cancelled several trains and rescheduled a few that begin their journey from the state. At least 14 scheduled trains were either cancelled, diverted, or short-terminated in anticipation of the protests, Northeast Frontier Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said in a statement.

Out of the 14, eight trains – LedoGuwahati Intercity Express, Dibrugarh Furketing Guwahati Intercity Express, Naharlagun Tinsukia Intercity Express and Dekargaon Dibrugarh Intercity Express – were cancelled and others were short-terminated.

On Tuesday, protests broke out in several states of the North East with internet and SMS services being shut down in Tripura for 48 hours. The North East Students’ Organisation, an umbrella body of students’ organisations, observed a strike in the region from 5 am to 4 pm in protest against the bill.

Security was stepped up in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday. Normal life came to a halt in Arunachal Pradesh. Schools, colleges, banks and markets were closed, and private vehicles stayed off roads.

