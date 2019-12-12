Assam Police on Wednesday extended the curfew in Guwahati for an indefinite period as protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill intensified, PTI reported. The contentious bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with 125 votes in support, while 105 MPs voted against it.

Assam Police Additional Director General (Law and Order) Mukesh Agrawal confirmed that the restrictions imposed in Guwahati at 6.15 pm was extended until further notification. “We will periodically review the situation and take the decision to lift it accordingly,” he said.

Stones were pelted at Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s residence in Dibrugarh, and protestors also vandalised the homes of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Prasanta Phukan, party leader Subhash Dutta in the district, the police said. Union minister Rameswar Teli’s house in the state’s Duliajan town was also attacked on Wednesday night.

A curfew was also imposed in Dibrugarh district as demonstrators vandalised Chabua and Panitola railway stations and started fires, ANI reported. Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha said that the curfew was imposed on Wednesday night and will remain until further orders.

Army Public Relations Officer Lieutenant Colonel P Khongsai said that two groups of soldiers had been deployed in Guwahati and were carrying out flag marches, according to News18. The Assam government suspended mobile internet in ten districts, including the state capital, for 24 hours starting 7 pm Wednesday.

In Guwahati, visuals on Wednesday showed protestors burning billboards with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Chief Minister Sonowal, flying in from Tezpur, was stranded at the Guwahati airport for hours because of the protests.

In Tripura, the Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill called off its indefinite strike against the draft law on Wednesday after being assured of a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The protest was discontinued after a meeting between the group’s representatives and Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

The Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill is an umbrella body of tribal and indigenous groups in Tripura. “The chief minister assured us that he will arrange a meeting with the Union home minister at the earliest to share our concern over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill,” senior tribal leader of the group BK Hrangkhawl told PTI. “We are happy with the promise.”

The bill proposes amendments to a 1955 law to provide citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis and Christians from the Muslim-majority nations of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Once notified, it will grant citizenship to persecuted people from these communities, provided they have resided in India for six years. The cut-off date is December 31, 2014.

Also read:

Bengali Hindus left out of Assam’s NRC are not convinced Citizenship Bill will help them. Here’s why