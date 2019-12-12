Parliament: Congress MPs walk out of Lok Sabha after raising North East protests
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, even as Opposition members raised concerns about the protests going on in the North East against the amendments to the Citizenship Act.
The Rajya Sabha had passed the amendments on Wednesday evening, two days after the Lok Sabha had approved them.
Live updates
12.35 pm: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi says the Congress is instigating violence in the North East. Congress members walk out of the proceedings.
12.30 pm: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The proposed amendments aim to remove certain difficulties being faced during the insolvency resolution process, according to The Indian Express.
12.20 pm: Members in the Lok Sabha are raising concerns about the protests in the North East against the changes to the Citizenship Act. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, “The Army has been deployed already. The Kashmir phenomenon has been replicated in the North East region. Both the areas are of strategic importance. Even the foreign minister in Bangladesh has disagreed with India’s claims.”
Opposition leaders say the “entire North East is burning”.
11.25 am: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh and Congress MP Ripun Bora give suspension notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the situation in the North East amid ongoing protests against changes to the Citizenship Act, ANI reports.
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi, Manicka Tagore and Abdul Khaleque have given adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the same matter.
11.15 am: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien gives a zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss an advisory by the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry to private TV channels. The advisory, issued on Wednesday, had asked the channels to desist from broadcasting content that could incite violence or cause law and order problems.