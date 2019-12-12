Heavy rain hit parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region on Thursday. Several flights were diverted or delayed as a result.

“Due to heavy air traffic congestion and bad weather at Delhi airport, there have been diversions in flight departures and arrivals,” IndiGo tweeted. Vistara also announced a list of flights that were being diverted and delayed.

Please note that flights to Delhi that have not departed originating point are being held until DEL gives ok to depart. And several flights that were due to depart Delhi are also help up in DEL, plus further delays occurring due to flight diversions. Patience requested from all. https://t.co/ZGLP4t7SlA — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 12, 2019

The rain has brought down temperatures to 17 degrees Celsius. However, the overall air quality index in Delhi was in the “severe” category at 418, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ SAFAR.

“Under the influence of a western disturbance, the national Capital recorded rains with strong winds for nearly two hours,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the regional weather forecasting head of the India Meteorological Department said, according to PTI.

The meteorological department said the temperature is likely to drop after Saturday and air quality is expected to improve by Friday.

Delhi: Visuals from Lodhi Road as rain lashes parts of the national capital. pic.twitter.com/5Ujpt5x359 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2019