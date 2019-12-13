British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Friday said he would not lead the party into the next General Elections as it suffered a massive defeat at the hands of the ruling Conservative Party led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, The Guardian reported. Corby, however, ruled out stepping down immediately.

“I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward,” he said from his Islington North constituency. “And I will lead the party during that period to ensure that discussion takes place and we move on into the future.”

However, a number of defeated Labour candidates asked Corbyn to resign immediately, blaming his leadership for alienating many working-class voters. Labour, which has been dogged by accusations of anti-Semitism under Corbyn’s leadership, said the party had become “the nasty party, the racist party”. “There is absolutely no justification for why he’s still there,” she added.

“I genuinely believe that the Corbyn leadership is the issue in this election and to say that it isn’t is delusional,” said Phil Wilson, who lost the election from former Prime Minister Tony Blair’s old seat of Sedgefield.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was a “powerful mandate to get Brexit done”. At 10.45 am Indian Standard Time, the Tories had won 334 of the 608 seats declared, while Labour had 199. The House of Commons has 650 seats. The Labour party lost constituencies across the North, Midlands and Wales – constituencies that had backed Brexit in the 2016 referendum. The Opposition party lost some of its traditional constituencies such as Darlington, Sedgefield and Workington, with these seats electing a Tory MP for the first time in decades.

The Scottish National Party also did well and even defeated Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson by 149 votes. Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it had been an “exceptional night” for her party. Scotland had sent a “very clear message” that it did not want a Boris Johnson government and that the prime minister did not have a mandate to take Scotland out of the European Union, she added.