Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Friday clashed with police as protests against the amendments made to the Citizenship Act turned violent, PTI reported.

Hundreds of students had gathered for a march to Parliament House from the university campus to voice their opposition to the legislation. Visuals showed police use tear gas and batons to disperse the students.

Reports said a few protestors were injured in the clash.

This is happening in Delhi right now. Video by my colleague @journoshivs pic.twitter.com/vuSn4EVI1Q — Rahul Sabharwal (@rubberneckin) December 13, 2019

Delhi: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University stage protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/hONNY2A2Pb — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019

Visuals from Jamia Millia Islamia's protests against #CitizenshipAmmendmentBill2019.



There was lathicharge and stones pelted. pic.twitter.com/rMs1PkikNp — 𝘼𝙖𝙦𝙞𝙗 𝙍𝙖𝙯𝙖 𝙆𝙝𝙖𝙣 (@aaqibrk) December 13, 2019

The contentious amendment allows citizenship to persecuted people of six communities – but not Muslims – from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, provided they have resided in India for six years. The cut-off date is December 31, 2014. The amendments were approved by both Houses of Parliament this week and were signed into law by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday night.

Two people were killed in Assam and 21 were injured as demands to withdraw the changes to the 1955 law were raised. The widespread fear in the North East is that populations defined as indigenous to the region will be culturally and physically overrun by migrants as a result of these changes.