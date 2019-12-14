Citizenship Act protests: Curfew relaxed in Guwahati, US and UK issue travel advisory for North East
Protests against the amendments to the Citizenship Act spread from the North East to several parts of India on Friday. Violence was reported in Meghalaya and Delhi even as Assam, which was the epicentre of the protests over the past few days, was largely peaceful.
Students of the Jamia Millia University were baton-charged by the Delhi Police during a march, while more than 100 people were detained in Tamil Nadu’s Salem and Chennai cities. Thousands of protestors marched towards the Raj Bhavan in Shillong in the afternoon, while in Guwahati, a 10-hour fast was held as form of a protest.
Arson was reported from West Bengal, with a railway station being set ablaze in Murshidabad district. The Naga Students’ Federation has called a six-hour bandh on Saturday.
Watch: From Shillong to Kerala, Indians protest against Citizenship Act amendments
Live updates
10.33 am: Road and rail blockades continue in parts of West Bengal. Some violence was reported from Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas districts and rural Howrah, PTI reports.
9.49 am: Schools, colleges and markets are closed in parts of Nagaland due to the six-hour shutdown by Naga Students’ Federation, PTI reports. The organisation condemns the three Naga MPs – Tokheho Yepthomi and KG Kenye from Nagaland and Lorho S Pfoze from Manipur – for voting in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
9.20 am: Curfew relaxed from 8 am to 2 pm in Dibrugarh, Assam, reports ANI.
8.36 am: The United States, the United Kingdom, France and Israel issue travel advisories for India after protests against recent amendments to the Citizenship Act in northeastern states.
8.34 am: The Naga Students’ Federation has called a six-hour bandh from 6 am on Saturday. The students’ body asks its federating units and subordinate bodies in Manipur, Assam and Nagaland to take necessary steps to ensure the shutdown in their jurisdictions, PTI reports.
8.25 am: Curfew has been relaxed in Guwahati from 9 am to 4 pm, reports ANI.
7.55 am: Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta told NDTV on Friday that the state is “on its way to peace”. “Today is a much better day, but we will keep a tight vigil,” he said. “We have our duties in place, and our teams are working tirelessly. It is a tough time, but we are working on it.”
“Today, we decided against keeping a tight leash on the situation,” he said. “People are being allowed to come out and buy household goods.”
Mahanta said internet services will be back once the situation is normal.
7.30 am: Sam Brownback, the United States ambassador at large for international religious freedom, says: “One of India’s great strengths is its Constitution. As a fellow democracy, we respect India’s institutions, but are concerned about the implications of the CAB Bill.”
7.30 am: Maldives Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed tells ANI that the Citizenship Act went through both Houses of India’s Parliament and is India’s internal issue. He says his country has trust in the Indian democracy.
7.15 am: The Northeast Frontier Railway says that special passenger trains are being run to help stranded passengers in Guwahati to reach their destination in Upper Assam, ANI reports.
7.05 am: The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday expressed concerns about India’s amended citizenship law, describing it as “fundamentally discriminatory” in nature.
7 am: A railway station complex in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district was set on fire on Friday as hundreds protested against the amended Citizenship Act. Railway Protection Force personnel deputed at the Beldanga station were also beaten up by demonstrators, officials said.
Protestors also blocked railway tracks at the Uluberia station in Howrah district and vandalised a few trains and the premises. Peaceful protests against the amendments to the Citizenship Act were witnessed in Arambagh town of Hooghly district, and the districts of West Midnapur, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas.