The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a law that mandates that cases of sexual violence against women should be disposed of within 21 days, PTI reported. The law also provides for death penalty for “heinous offences of rape and gangrape”.

The law has been named the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019. Disha is the name given by the media to the Hyderabad veterinarian who was allegedly raped and murdered on the night of November 27.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet had approved the bill on Wednesday. The legislation proposes to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure for serious rape cases so that if sufficient conclusive evidence is available the investigation should be done in seven working days. The trial is expected to be completed within 14 working days, taking the total time for a judgement in the case to 21 working days.

The law reportedly also seeks to amend certain provisions in the Indian Penal Code to introduce sections that deal with harassment through social media and sexual assault of children, according to The Hindu.