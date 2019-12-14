The Congress began a “Bharat Bachao” – “save the country” – rally at New Delhi’s Ramlila grounds on Saturday to highlight the “divisive and disruptive” policies of the Narendra Modi-led government, PTI reported.

Party chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh are expected to speak in the rally. Senior party leaders will speak about the “failures” of the Bharatiya Janata Party and their alleged attempt to divide the country and its people.

“We want to send a strong message to the BJP government that its policies have failed to improve the lives of people,” party leader Ajay Singh Yadav told Hindustan Times ahead of the rally. “Instead of tackling real issues, such as job creation, boosting industrial growth and checking inflation, BJP creates bogeys like the Citizenship Amendment Act, abrogation of Article 370 and suchlike.”

The president of Congress’ Delhi unit, Subhash Chopra, said more than 50,000 people from the city will take part in the protest.

The party’s overseas unit will also join the “Bharat Bachao” rally through demonstrations around the world. “Our message to save India from divisiveness, arrogance and incompetence will be spread worldwide,” the unit said.

Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pande visited the Ramlila grounds to make an assessment of the preparations ahead of the rally.

LIVE: Citizens unite against BJP's governance at #BharatBachaoRally in Ramlila Maidan, Delhi https://t.co/lZ4FLdkdy4 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 14, 2019