Political strategist Prashant Kishor’s advocacy group Indian Political Action Committee, or I-PAC, has come on board with the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

The group tweeted: “After Punjab results [2017 Assembly elections], we acknowledged you as the toughest opponent that we have ever faced. Happy to join forces now with Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party.”

I-PAC was referring to the Punjab Assembly elections, in which it had partnered with the Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party also contested those elections.

Kishor is presently working with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the state’s Assembly elections in 2021.

After Punjab results, we acknowledged you as the toughest opponent that we have ever faced. Happy to join forces now with @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty. https://t.co/5Rcz4ie6Xs — I-PAC (@IndianPAC) December 14, 2019

Kishor had formed the Indian Political Action Committee in 2015. He was earlier a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2014 campaign for the Lok Sabha elections and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s campaign for the state’s Assembly elections in 2015 – both of which were successful.

The election strategist joined politics in 2018 and is the vice president of Janata Dal (United). However, he has opposed his party’s stand on the contentious amendments to the Citizenship Act.