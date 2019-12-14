Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Friday urged every household in Jharkhand to contribute at least one brick and Rs 11 for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, ANI reported.

Addressing an election rally in Giridih district, which will vote on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said the construction of the temple will begin soon. “I appeal to every household in Jharkhand to contribute a ‘shila’ [brick] and Rs 11 for the Ram temple,” he said. “Ram Rajya runs on the contribution made by the society.”

“Ram Rajya is where there is no discrimination of any sort and fruits of development reaches every section of society, be it youth, Dalit, women etc,” Adityanath said.

On November 9, the Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench had asked the Centre to set up a trust within three months to oversee the construction of a Ram temple at the site in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid stood till 1992. The Muslims, the court said, should be given a five-acre plot elsewhere in Ayodhya for the construction of a new mosque as relief for the “unlawful destruction” of the Babri Masjid.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected all 18 petitions that had sought a review of last month’s verdict.

The fourth and the fifth phases of polling for 15 and 16 seats in Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held on December 16 and December 20. Results will be declared on December 23.