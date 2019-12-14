National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah’s detention under the Public Safety Act was extended by three months on Saturday, reported PTI. The home department of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which reviewed his case and recommended the extension, said the former chief minister will continue to remain at his Srinagar residence that has been declared a sub-jail.

Abdullah has been under detention since August 5 when the erstwhile state’s special status was revoked. However, the Public Safety Act was invoked against Abdullah on September 17. Under the “public order section” of the Act, authorities can detain a person for six months without trial.

In Parliament earlier this month, the Ministry of Home Affairs refused to provide any timeline for the release of political detenues in Jammu and Kashmir. Three former chief ministers – Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti – are among those held by authorities in Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre has repeatedly claimed the leaders were under detention as a precautionary measure.

Also read:

‘We are not criminals,’ Farooq Abdullah writes in letter to Shashi Tharoor from custody