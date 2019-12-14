Two leading milk suppliers – Mother Dairy and Amul – on Saturday announced an increase in milk prices. The new prices will be effective from Sunday, reported PTI.

Mother Dairy increased the prices by up to Rs 3 per litre in the Delhi-National Capital Region. The company supplies over 30 lakh litres of milk daily in the area.

The price of bulk vended milk (token milk) has been raised by Rs 2 to Rs 42 per litre. A litre of full cream poly pack will now cost Rs 55 per litre. Price of toned milk price has been increased by Rs 3 per litre to Rs 45 while double-toned milk will now be available for Rs 39 a litre. Price of cow milk too has been raised by Rs 3 per litre to Rs 47.

The dairy major said the price revision was due to low supply and a rise in procurement costs. “Milk availability across various states is under severe stress due to adverse climatic conditions including extended monsoon and delayed start of the flush season,” said the company. The adverse climatic conditions have also resulted in a significant increase in feed and fodder prices. This has impacted the prices paid to milk producers.”

Amul, on the other hand, has decided to revise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra areas of Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, according to ANI. Amul sells 1.4 crore litres of milk a day across the country.

The company has attributed the increase to the hike in prices of cattle feed and other input costs. “This year the price of cattle feed has increased by more than 35%,” it said, according to CNBC. “Considering the increase in cattle feed and other input costs, our member unions have increased milk procurement price in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 110 per kg fat which is more than a 15% increase than last year.”