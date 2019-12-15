The protests sweeping the country regarding the Citizenship Act amendment have now reached the Aligarh Muslim Univeristy in Western Uttar Pradesh. Late on Thursday evening, the police clashed with student protestors.

At least three policemen were seen injured as the students targeted them with stones, NDTV reported. The police used tear gas and water cannons to try and disperse the crowd.

The police charged at AMU students from the University circle to main gate. Students have started pelting stones at the police. Tear gas and water cannon from police side. pic.twitter.com/MgwFIsL8SF — Ayush Tiwari (@sighyush) December 15, 2019

This is from Aligarh Muslim University pic.twitter.com/RkzZN3Iq2Z — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) December 15, 2019

Video footage also showed the police vandalising motorbikes outside the campus.

It's one thing to control a unruly mob at the Aligarh Muslim University , but why is the @aligarhpolice smashing motorbikes outside the university ?? These visuals shoy by Adnan our local reporter who was also hit by the cops when he filmed this ! pic.twitter.com/Dxc2liMlwr — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 15, 2019

Aligarh erupted after news started filtering in from the Jamia Milia Islamia Univeristy in Delhi where the Delhi Police had used used force inside the university campus in an effort to quell protests around the Citizenship Act amendment. Soon after, Aligarh University students gathered at the Sir Syed Gate and shouted slogans against the adminstration.

India Today quoted AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid saying that no classes or examination will be held till January 5.

Internet services were suspended in Aligarh till 10 pm Monday, Times Now reported.