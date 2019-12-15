Clashes at Aligarh Muslim University, police fire tear gas at student protestors
Video footage showed the police vandalising motobikes outside the university.
The protests sweeping the country regarding the Citizenship Act amendment have now reached the Aligarh Muslim Univeristy in Western Uttar Pradesh. Late on Thursday evening, the police clashed with student protestors.
At least three policemen were seen injured as the students targeted them with stones, NDTV reported. The police used tear gas and water cannons to try and disperse the crowd.
Video footage also showed the police vandalising motorbikes outside the campus.
Aligarh erupted after news started filtering in from the Jamia Milia Islamia Univeristy in Delhi where the Delhi Police had used used force inside the university campus in an effort to quell protests around the Citizenship Act amendment. Soon after, Aligarh University students gathered at the Sir Syed Gate and shouted slogans against the adminstration.
India Today quoted AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid saying that no classes or examination will be held till January 5.
Internet services were suspended in Aligarh till 10 pm Monday, Times Now reported.