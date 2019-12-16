Citizenship Act protests: Jamia students start leaving campus, AMU to be evacuated today
Protests against the amended Citizenship Act spread to college campuses across India on Sunday. More demonstrations are scheduled today.
Protests against the amended Citizenship Act spilled over to colleges across India on Sunday after the police cracked down on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University students in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University students in Uttar Pradesh.
A large protest broke out in Hyderabad’s Maulana Azad Urdu University. The students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences in Mumbai took out a candle light march, while there were reports of clashes between Patna University students and the police. Jadavpur University students took out a march at around midnight in solidarity with Jamia while Aliah University students also got together to protest against the police action. In Varanasi, student of the Banaras Hindu University took out a procession in support of the students.
Almost 100 Jamia Millia students, who had been detained at Kalkaji Police station, were released around 3.30 am on Monday. More protests are scheduled in college campuses across India.
Follow our live blog on protests in other parts of India:
Live updates
11.21 am: Delhi Metro says entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened, and normal services have resumed.
11.20 am: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear petitions on police violence in Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University, provided there is no more violence. “If protest, violence and destruction of public properties go on, we will not hear [the petition],” the court added.
9.37 am: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh tells NDTV that Aligarh Muslim University campus will be evacuated by the end of the day and everyone will be sent home.
9.35 am: Jamia Millia Islamia students start leaving the campus as the university is closed till January 5 following Sunday’s attack by police, reports ANI.
9.32 am: More protests are scheduled at Pondicherry University and Jadavpur University in Kolkata, according to social media accounts.
9.30 am: IIT Madras has reportedly called a protest against the police action in Delhi at noon, while students of Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, are scheduled to protest from 10 am.