11.21 am: Delhi Metro says entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened, and normal services have resumed.

11.20 am: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear petitions on police violence in Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University, provided there is no more violence. “If protest, violence and destruction of public properties go on, we will not hear [the petition],” the court added.

9.37 am: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh tells NDTV that Aligarh Muslim University campus will be evacuated by the end of the day and everyone will be sent home.

9.35 am: Jamia Millia Islamia students start leaving the campus as the university is closed till January 5 following Sunday’s attack by police, reports ANI.

9.32 am: More protests are scheduled at Pondicherry University and Jadavpur University in Kolkata, according to social media accounts.

9.30 am: IIT Madras has reportedly called a protest against the police action in Delhi at noon, while students of Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, are scheduled to protest from 10 am.