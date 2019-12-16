Wholesale price inflation rose to 0.58% in November from 0.16% the month before, data released by the government showed on Monday.

Food inflation rose to 11% in November as against 9.8% the previous month, while inflation for non-food articles eased to 1.93% from 2.35% in October. The wholesale prices of the manufactured products remained static at minus 0.84%. The wholesale prices of primary articles stood at 7.68% as against 6.4% in October.

The latest data was released days after India’s retail inflation rose to 5.54% in November on the back of higher food prices. It was the second time since July 2018 when the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target was breached.

Prices of most vegetables rose in October as monsoon rainfall delayed harvests and disrupted supplies.