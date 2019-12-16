Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said a grand Ram temple “touching the skies” will be built in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya within four months, ANI reported.

“For a hundred years, people across the world have demanded a temple at the site where Lord Ram was born,” the Bharatiya Janata Party president said at a rally in Pakur district in Jharkhand. “The Supreme Court’s decision has now come and in four months a sky-high temple will come up in Ayodhya.”

The home minister accused the Congress of trying to delay the Ayodhya case indefinitely. “The Congress lawyers and Kapil Sibal kept on telling the Supreme Court to not argue the case now,” he said. “Why? What pain do they have in their bellies,” he asked.

On November 9, the Supreme Court’s five-judge Constitution bench had asked the Centre to set up a trust within three months to oversee the construction of a Ram temple at the site in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid stood till 1992. The Muslims, the court said, should be given a five-acre plot elsewhere in Ayodhya for the construction of a new mosque as relief for the “unlawful destruction” of the Babri Masjid.

On December 12, the Supreme Court had rejected all 18 petitions that had sought a review of last month’s verdict.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath last week urged every household in Jharkhand to contribute at least one brick and Rs 11 for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The fourth phase of polling for 15 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly elections was held on Monday. Results will be declared on December 23.