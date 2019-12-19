Several protestors against the Citizenship Amendment Act passed in India assembled outside the consulate in New York City of the United States on Wednesday evening. The amended law sparked demonstrations across the country that turned violent when the police allegedly used excessive force to quell students’ protests at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday.

The protestors outside the Indian consulate shouted slogans, carried posters that expressed solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia and Aligarh Muslim University. They also sang the national anthem and poet Bismil Azimabadi’s Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna. Some of the posters read: “We stand with AMU”, “Religion: Indian”, and “Is this the India our freedom fighters died for?”

The police crackdown on student protestors triggered demonstrations at campuses across India. Amid speculation that the police fired at protestors, two Jamia protestors were admitted with bullet injuries.

However, the Delhi Police has categorically denied firing at any student or protestor. “As far as the video shown on the television channel is concerned, when the Delhi Police didn’t fire on the protesters so the Delhi Police has nothing to do with the video,” police spokesperson Anil Mittal said.

