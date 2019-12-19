In pictures: Thousands take to streets of Delhi to call for repeal of amended citizenship law
In the morning, one protest was held near Red Fort, while the Left organised another near Mandi House. Demonstrators gathered at Jantar Mantar in the afternoon.
Hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Delhi on Thursday against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Dozens of them – including Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, lawyer Prashant Bhushan, activist Harsh Mander, and Left leaders D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu and Brinda Karat – were detained earlier in the morning from the area near Red Fort as the police imposed prohibitory orders banning large gatherings.
The administration shut down 19 metro stations at one point to prevent demonstrators from joining two planned protests – one was planned by students and activists near Red Fort, and the other by the Left near Mandi House. A demonstration was also held at Jantar Mantar from 3 pm.
The Delhi Police issued an order to block communication of all kinds – voice calls, SMSes and internet – from 9 am to 1 pm in the walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House, Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Mustafabad, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh and Bawana, PTI reported. The order was issued to service providers Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited.
Traffic congestion was reported from several areas because of police barricades. On the Delhi-Gurugram road, at one point of time vehicles were lined up for as long as 10 km as the police looked to regulate the entry of protestors to the city, PTI reported. Many people missed their flights because of heavy traffic on National Highway 8 and MG Road.