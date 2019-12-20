Around 600 people were booked by the Chennai Police for protesting against the amendments to the Citizenship Act on Thursday, ANI reported. Actor Siddharth, musician TM Krishna, Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan and former MLA MH Jawahirullah were among those booked.

Police filed a case because the protest was held despite the permission being revoked.

Hundreds of protestors had gathered at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Thursday afternoon as part of nationwide protests. They chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They also condemned the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government in the state for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party, reported The Hindu.