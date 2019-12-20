The Delhi Metro on Friday closed 16 stations after a massive crowd gathered in and around the Jama Masjid to protest against the amended citizenship law. They were gradually opened after around 6 pm.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad led the demonstrations at Jama Masjid and was detained before he managed to escape.

At around 12.30 pm, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation shut the gates of Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila and Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi.

The other metro stations that were closed are Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, Janpath, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market, Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar, Dilshad Garden, Delhi Gate, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jamia Millia Islamia.

The DMRC said the stations are closed as per the instructions of security agencies.

Of the 285 stations, Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid & Delhi Gate on violet line, Jaffrabad & Maujpur-Babarpur on pink line and Jamia Millia Islamia on magenta line are closed as per instructions of security agencies. Rest of the metro network is operating as per schedule. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 20, 2019

On Thursday, as many as 18 stations were closed and were reopened in the evening. The police had imposed a ban on large gatherings under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure near Red Fort in central Delhi, the starting point of one of the proposed rallies, and many protestors who came there were subsequently detained.

The latest round of protests began at Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday, and spread nationwide after police violence against students. On Thursday, thousands of people were detained across the country. One person was also killed in Lucknow.