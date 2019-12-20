Tremors were felt in parts of northern India including Delhi and the National Capital Region on Friday evening following an earthquake in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan, and in Pakistan.

The earthquake was of 6.1 magnitude, AFP cited the United States Geological Survey as saying. Residents in Islamabad and Kabu ran out into the streets after the quake.

The earthquake hit 51 km southwest of Jurm, northern Afghanistan, and was more than 200 km deep.

There have been no reports of damage from India, or Pakistan and Afghanistan so far.