The big news: Modi tells people to respect Parliament for passing CAB, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sharad Pawar called the Bhima Koregaon arrests wrong and vengeful, and a Pakistan professor was sentenced to death for blasphemy.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘False that I’m taking away people’s rights,’ Modi says about Citizenship Act at Delhi rally: Internet services were restored in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, according to a news agency.
- Sharad Pawar seeks SIT inquiry into Pune Police’s actions in Bhima Koregaon case: The NCP leader said the arrests of nine activists in connection with the violence in Bhima Koregaon was wrong and vengeful.
- Pakistani academic gets death sentence for blasphemy after six years in solitary confinement: Junaid Hafeez’s first lawyer had received multiple death threats and was killed in 2014.
- Vlogger in Manipur jailed for posts critical of chief minister and BJP: The state police, of its own accord, filed an FIR against RK Echanthoibi.
- Assam announces new law to protect ‘indigenous’ land rights amid Citizenship Act protests: Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said sale of land of ‘indigenous persons’ to ‘infiltrators’ would be outlawed.
- Arrest warrant issued against Shashi Tharoor for allegedly defaming Hindu women in 30-year-old book: The Congress leader’s office said they will file an appeal against the order.
- Uncertainty over Citizenship Act and NRC may affect India’s neighbours, says Bangladesh foreign minister: AK Abdul Momen told PTI that the citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens were India’s ‘internal issues’.
- Farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh to be waived, announces Uddhav Thackeray: BJP leaders walked out from the Assembly and said Thackeray had not fulfilled its original promise of full loan waiver.
- In Telangana encounter case, High Court orders second autopsy of four accused within 48 hours: The court directed a team of forensic experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences to conduct the examination.
- India rejects Malaysian prime minister’s remarks on Citizenship Act: Mahathir Mohamad had said on Friday that ‘people are dying’ because of the citizenship law and wondered why it was necessary.