‘False that I’m taking away people’s rights,’ Modi says about Citizenship Act at Delhi rally: Internet services were restored in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, according to a news agency. Sharad Pawar seeks SIT inquiry into Pune Police’s actions in Bhima Koregaon case: The NCP leader said the arrests of nine activists in connection with the violence in Bhima Koregaon was wrong and vengeful. Pakistani academic gets death sentence for blasphemy after six years in solitary confinement: Junaid Hafeez’s first lawyer had received multiple death threats and was killed in 2014. Vlogger in Manipur jailed for posts critical of chief minister and BJP: The state police, of its own accord, filed an FIR against RK Echanthoibi. Assam announces new law to protect ‘indigenous’ land rights amid Citizenship Act protests: Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said sale of land of ‘indigenous persons’ to ‘infiltrators’ would be outlawed. Arrest warrant issued against Shashi Tharoor for allegedly defaming Hindu women in 30-year-old book: The Congress leader’s office said they will file an appeal against the order. Uncertainty over Citizenship Act and NRC may affect India’s neighbours, says Bangladesh foreign minister: AK Abdul Momen told PTI that the citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens were India’s ‘internal issues’. Farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh to be waived, announces Uddhav Thackeray: BJP leaders walked out from the Assembly and said Thackeray had not fulfilled its original promise of full loan waiver. In Telangana encounter case, High Court orders second autopsy of four accused within 48 hours: The court directed a team of forensic experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences to conduct the examination. India rejects Malaysian prime minister’s remarks on Citizenship Act: Mahathir Mohamad had said on Friday that ‘people are dying’ because of the citizenship law and wondered why it was necessary.