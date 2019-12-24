Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren on Tuesday evening met Governor Draupadi Murmu and staked claim to form government, PTI reported.

Soren said he has the support of 50 of the 81 MLAs in the Jharkhand Assembly, ANI reported. He added that he will take oath as the chief minister on December 29.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, which were in a pre-poll alliance, won 47 seats in the Assembly polls, results of which were declared on December 23. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party, which was the incumbent, won just 25 seats. Its chief minister, Raghubar Das, lost from the Jamshedpur East constituency to Independent Saryu Roy, and resigned late on Monday.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Legislature Party earlier on Tuesday chose Soren as its leader.

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), which won three seats in the Assembly, has said it will back the Soren-led government, PTI reported. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha’s decision came after Soren called its chief, Babulal Marandi, to his residence on Tuesday.

Soren had on Monday described the alliance’s victory as a “milestone” for Jharkhand. “Today’s victory is full of happiness for many but for me, it is also the day to take a vow to fulfill the expectations of the public,” he added.