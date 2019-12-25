North India including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Haryana and Punjab, continued to reel under cold wave conditions on Wednesday. The meteorological department said severe cold weather conditions will continue for the next two days in most parts of North India. The weather department has attributed the cold wave to clear skies and low wind speed.

A cold wave is declared after the night temperature plunges. A cold wave is declared when minimum temperature is under 4.4 degrees Celsius below normal in at least two stations of a meteorological subdivision.

Narnaul in Haryana recorded a minimum temperature of 3.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday – two notches below normal. Hisar too recorded below normal minimum temperature at 4.1 degree Celsius. Other areas in the state like Karnal, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sirsa and Ambala also experienced biting cold.

In Punjab, Faridkot was the coldest place with a minimum temperature of 4.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Mercury dipped below 6 degree Celsius in Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda and Halwara.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degree Celsius. Day temperatures too dropped around six to nine notches below normal in the two states.

Most parts of northern India will be engulfed in thick fog in the morning. At 5.30 am on Wednesday, visibility was as low as 25 metres in places like Churu, Lucknow, Dibrugarh, said the India Meteorological Department, according to ANI. In Chandigarh, Patiala, Dehradun, Guwahati, it was 50 metres.