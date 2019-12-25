Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati on Wednesday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh to conduct a thorough investigation into the deaths that occurred during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. At least 17 people were killed in the protests that erupted last week.

“The maximum number of deaths during CAA/NRC protests were in UP,” she tweeted. “The state government should conduct a probe into these deaths accurately and come forward to help the [families of] innocent ones.”

On Tuesday, Mayawati had advised the Centre to allay Muslims’ concerns about the citizenship law, and the proposed National Register of Citizens. “...it will be better if the Centre allays all apprehensions of Muslims on CAA/NRC to their satisfaction,” she added.

CAA/NRC विरोधी हिंसा में सर्वाधिक यूपी में मारे गए लोगों की सही जाँच-पड़ताल करके व इनमें जो लोग निर्दोष हैं उनकी मदद के लिए सरकार आगे आए तो यह बेहतर होगा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 25, 2019

