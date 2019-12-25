Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh announced for the family of the two people killed in police firing in Mangaluru was withdrawn, PTI reported. The state administration had announced the compensation for the family of the two killed on December 19 during protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

“We have not decided yet to give the ex-gratia to the family members of those killed in the police firing because giving criminals ex-gratia is an unpardonable crime in itself,” the chief minister said. “Earlier, the government had decided to give them compensation, but now we have withdrawn it.”

Yediyurappa reportedly held several meetings with officials on Tuesday. He said that it was clear that the incident in Mangaluru was “a conspiracy” as people attempted to barge into the police station’s armoury, adding that his government will “not spare anybody”.

The chief minister claimed that stones pelted at the police personnel were brought in an auto-rickshaw trolley and dumped. He said that his administration would look into the background of the people involved in arson and violence and arrest those involved.

Yediyurappa also criticised the Opposition for making irresponsible statements against the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Karnataka government, saying that “when brain does not function properly the Opposition members talk like that”. He claimed that leaders in the opposition parties did not have any other matter to raise and were therefore resorting to such statements.

On Sunday, the chief minister had defended the Mangaluru Police for firing upon anti-Citizenship law protestors. “Police resorted to firing when mob tried to storm the police station and steal arms,” the chief minister had said. “When the mob tried to disturb peace and indulge in arson and looting, should the police keep quiet? Are police not duty-bound to protect the innocents and property.”

Following Yediyurappa’s announcement, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that “an elected government cannot be so inhuman and cruel”. He also criticised the state government for initiating a Central Investigation Department inquiry into the incident and accused the chief minister of ordering the police firing.