Two Indian Army soldiers died and at least four were injured on Thursday in an accident during a bridge construction exercise at the College of Military Engineering in Maharashtra’s Pune city, PTI reported. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

“Two combat engineers lost their lives during a training session while carrying out a bridging exercise,” an unidentified senior Army official told News18. A junior commissioned officer is among the four injured, officials said.

Defence authorities said the incident occurred when a group was training on a mobile bridge used to scale hurdles on risky terrain. An unidentified Army official also confirmed to The Indian Express about the episode, and said five soldiers were injured.

The College of Military Engineering is a technical training institution of the Army’s Corps of Engineers that provides training in engineering and technical subjects.

More details are awaited.