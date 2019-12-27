The Punjab Police have booked Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a community in a comedy show, PTI reported on Thursday.

The complaint was filed by Sonu Jafar, the president of the Christian Front of Ajnala Block. He alleged that “the religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt”, and submitted a video footage of the show aired on the eve of Christmas. The three celebrities made fun of word “Hallelujah” in the show ‘Back Benchers’, alleged Jafar.

“We have registered a case against the three and further investigations are being held,” said Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vikram Jeet Duggal.

After the complaint, Tandon clarified that it was not her intention to insult anyone. The actor shared the original clip of the show on Twitter. “Please do watch this link,” she urged viewers. “I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us [Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I] never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt.”