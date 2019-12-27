Citizenship Act: Delhi Police stop protest march to PM’s residence, hundreds gather at Jama Masjid
Congress leader Alka Lamba and former Delhi MLA Shoaib Iqbal joined the demonstrations in Old Delhi.
Hundreds of people gathered at Jama Masjid in Old Delhi on Friday to protest against the amendments to the Citizenship Act. Congress leader Alka Lamba and former Delhi MLA Shoaib Iqbal were among those who joined the demonstrations.
In Jor Bagh, the police stopped a protest march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence. The demonstrators demanded the release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and voiced their opposition to the amended citizenship law. About 15 companies of police force were deployed in North East Delhi’s Seelampur area, where protestors had clashed with the police on December 17.
Last week, Azad had led a massive protest in the old quarters of Delhi and was sent to 14 days’ judicial custody. In the last two weeks, 25 people have died in massive nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.
Live updates
5.04 pm:A 27-year-old PhD student at Jawaharlal Nehru University tells Scroll.in that he has been detained along with 40 demonstrators while they were walking from Kautilya Marg towards Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi.
“We were only raising slogans,” he says. “We kept asking them for clarity on whether or not Section 144 was imposed but they did not show us any proof. They just dragged us and shoved us into the bus.”
5 pm: Protestors outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi have been detained and taken to Mandir Marg police station. Some demonstrators allege that police officials “dragged and shoved” them into the bus while they were around Uttar Pradesh Bhawan.
4.59 pm: Members of the Muslim community in Rajasthan’s Ajmer city burn Ajmer Dargah deewan’s effigy for “misleading” them on the Citizenship Amendment Act, reports PTI.
4.54 pm: People gather in huge numbers at Azad Maidan in Maharashtra’s capital city Mumbai, ANI reports.
4.52 pm: Visuals of Delhi Police purportedly dragging protesters out of autorickshaws and detaining them from Uttar Pradesh Bhawan are doing the rounds on social media. They have reportedly picked up at least 50 people so far.
4.45 pm: People stage protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Rajasthan’s Ajmer city, reports ANI.
4.24 pm: Delhi Police Public Relations Officer MS Randhawa says the force is ready to deal with any situation. “As a precautionary measure, police have deployed several companies of force in some areas,” ANI quotes him as saying.
4.20 pm: The Delhi Police have made elaborate security arrangements to check violence, and prohibitory orders have been imposed in sensitive areas of the national Capital, ANI reports.
Public gatherings have been banned near the Red Fort, 12 police station areas in North East Delhi and around Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in anticipation of protests.
4.16 pm: Videos on social media show security personnel purportedly using anti-riot shields with electric shock to push back protestors.
4.14 pm: Around 15 companies of police personnel have been deployed in North East Delhi’s Seelampur area, where protestors clashed with the police on December 17.
4.10 pm: The police have stopped protestors marching towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in Jor Bagh, The Indian Express reports. They are demanding the release of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and protesting against the amended citizenship law.
4.07 pm: “Unemployment is the real issue in the county, but you [Narendra Modi] are trying to put people in a queue for NRC, as it was done during demonetisation,” Alka Lamba tells PTI.
4.05 pm: Congress leader Alka Lamba and former Delhi MLA Shoaib Iqbal take part in the demonstrations at Jama Masjid, reports ANI.
4 pm: Hundreds of people gather at Jama Masjid in Old Delhi to protest against the amendments to the Citizenship Act, reports PTI.