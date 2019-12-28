Delhi recorded the season’s lowest temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius at 6.10 am on Saturday, ANI reported. A blanket of fog reduced the visibility to less than 150 metres.

The India Meteorological Department in its forecast said the minimum temperature in the national Capital may slip further in the next few days.

The weather department in its bulletin said Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience severe cold conditions.

Officials said due to the prevailing meteorological conditions, cold day to severe cold day conditions will continue in Delhi till Sunday. The city is expected to record its second-coldest December since 1901.

Four flights have been diverted because of dense fog.

#TravelUpdate : Due to bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi flights to/ from Delhi are likely to get impacted.