Religious leader Vishvesha Teertha of the Pejavar Mutt in Karnataka’s Udupi district died on Sunday morning, PTI reported. He was 88 years old.

He was being treated at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal city in Udupi after he was admitted with breathing trouble on December 20, according to The Indian Express. He had been in the intensive care unit ever since.

The seer was moved from the hospital to the Pejawar Mutt earlier on Sunday, a day after the hospital said that his condition was “very critical” and worsening, The Hindu reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among several leaders who paid their tributes to the seer. “I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji,” he tweeted. “Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers.”

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also offered his condolences. “I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain,” he told ANI.

Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat said that the seer passed away at 9:30 am on Sunday and that his mortal remains will be kept at Ajjarakadu Mahatma Gandhi Maidan for three hours. “He will be given state honours,” he said. “Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will be coming there.” He added that the last rites will be performed around 7 pm at Vidyapeeth.

Karnataka: Ashta Matadishas pay tributes to Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami after he passed away at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, today. pic.twitter.com/he4OCTsHSB — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019