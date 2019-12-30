A former police constable was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot anti-citizenship law protestors, PTI reported on Sunday. Rakesh Tyagi was released on bail later.

Tyagi, 43, was arrested on December 26 from his residence in Uttam Nagar area after a video clip posted by him on social media went viral. In the 16-minute clip posted on December 22, Tyagi posed as a sub-inspector and threatened to “shoot the protestors” if they pelted stones at policemen. In the video, he claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs had given directions to police officials and they will abide by it and save the Constitution. “If they throw a brick at me, I will take it and use it to make Ram Mandir,” he is heard saying in the clip. Tyagi also mentions Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, and says he will question protestors about the amended Act.

Tyagi deleted the video from his Facebook account later. However, the police traced the clip through WhatsApp. The police said the uniform Tyagi is seen wearing in the clip was a fake one.

“Several enlightened netizens had brought a video to notice wherein a person was wearing a Delhi Police uniform unauthorisedly.... Taking suo motu cognizance, an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act was registered,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy, according to PTI. “Accused has been arrested following due procedure.”

Tyagi took voluntary retirement from Delhi Police in 2014. He hails from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh.

After he was released on bail, Tyagi posted another video on Facebook, reported The Indian Express. In the 25-minute video, he is heard defending himself. “People from a certain community filed a complaint against me and the policemen came to my house at 10 pm and arrested me,” he says. “I still respect Delhi Police.”

The police said the second video, which was posted on December 28, does not violate any law.