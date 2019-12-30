Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh Police for cracking down on people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and demanded a judicial inquiry into its “unlawful conduct”, PTI reported.

At a press conference in Lucknow, the Congress leader said there was no place for violence, revenge and resentment in India, referring to Chief Minister Adityanath’s statement that his government would “take revenge” against protestors. “Saffron denotes Hinduism and does not reflect revenge or violence,” she said.

Adityanath had warned that people involved in vandalism would have their properties confiscated and auctioned. “This is the first time in history of India that a chief minister has said that revenge will be taken from the people,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also accused the Adityanath government of wreaking havoc in the state without any legal base”. She added: “State government and state police have taken several steps which are illegal and which have led to anarchy.” She alleged that the state police were arresting and naming innocent people who had nothing to do with the protests, NDTV reported. “The question of my security is not a big question rather a small one,” she added. “There is no need to discuss it. Today, we are raising the issue of security of the state’s people.”

Gandhi wrote a 14-page memorandum to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, seeking an investigation into the police’s actions. “This is unbefitting of a force that is duty bound to safeguard and protect the rights of every citizen,” read the memorandum that was also signed by party state President Ajay Kumar Lallu. The party claimed the police’s conduct was reported to be patently unlawful, destructive of the rule of law and repressive of honest citizens.

At least 19 people have died in Uttar Pradesh in the last two weeks as the protests against the citizenship law erupted. The police have been accused of using excessive force, including torturing five minors and other detainees in Bijnor. The nationwide toll is 26.