A senior Telangana Congress leader on Monday filed a complaint against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat for saying that his organisation considered “130 crore people of the country as Hindus”, PTI reported.

At an event organised by the Telangana unit of RSS last week Bhagwat had stirred controversy after he claimed that the Hindu society was capable of coming up with solutions in a “Hindu way” to bring the country together. “Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have nationalistic spirit and respect Bharat’s culture and heritage are Hindus,” he had said. “The RSS considers 130 crore people of the country as Hindus…Sangh aims to build such a united society.”

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday said that Bhagwat’s comments hurt the sentiments and beliefs of those following other religions. It was “also against the spirit and tenor of the constitution of India”, he said adding: “This will also lead to communal tension among the public and it could also become a law and order problem in Hyderabad.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police, LB Nagar K Pruthvidhar Rao confirmed that they had received the complaint. “We have received a complaint,” he told The Indian Express. “We will take legal opinion before any further step.”