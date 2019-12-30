The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday said that exiting from the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed on Tuesday after 9 pm, in order to ease overcrowding on New Year’s Eve.

“To ease overcrowding on New Year’s Eve (31 December 2019), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed after 9 PM onwards,” the corporation tweeted. “Entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of last train. Please plan your journey accordingly.”

The Delhi Police have decided to implement extensive security measures on New Year’s Eve, News18 reported on Monday. Excise inspectors and doctors will be deployed in large numbers to check drunk driving.

“Extra force will be deployed in the national capital on Tuesday,” an unidentified Delhi Police officer said. “PCR vans, Raftar Motorcycles and Prakhar vans will be stationed at vulnerable points. One company of women police personnel will be deployed in New Delhi District to strengthen women’s safety measures.” The officer said that 20 additional companies of the Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed.

The Delhi Fire Services has also deployed fire tenders in 10 major heavy-footfall areas in the city, including Connaught Place. Around 1,300 firefighters will be on duty to attend to any emergencies. “This time the fire department is deploying one fire tender each at locations such as South Extension market, Gandhi Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Rani Bagh, Chhattarpur, Khan Market, Roshan Club, Panchsheel Enclave, Vasant Vihar on New Year’s Eve to meet any emergency due to heavy rush of people,” Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.

The traffic police have decided to impose restrictions on traffic movement after 8 pm at Connaught Place, ANI reported on Sunday. The restrictions will be applicable to both private and public transport vehicles. The traffic police advisory also said that limited parking space will be available at Connaught Place, on a first-come-first-serve basis. Vehicles parked without authorisation will be towed away and the owners prosecuted.

Traffic arrangements have also been made in other places like Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, and Nehru Place, the traffic police advisory said.