A fire broke out at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi on Monday, ANI reported. While initial reports said that the fire broke out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, the Prime Minister’s Office clarified that it was not so.

“There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit,” the PMO tweeted. “This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG [Special Protection Group] reception area of the LKM complex.”

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department said. It was a minor fire, officials said. The fire is now under control.